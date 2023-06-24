Breaking News
Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain likely in next 3-4 hours, informs IMD
Govt reintroduces annual exams for Class 5 and 8, no detention policy scrapped
Mumbai Weather Alert: Several parts of the city witnesses rainfall
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 6.67 per cent
BMC receives MHADA nod to revamp Vikhroli hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Minor girl becomes pregnant after being raped by male friend her father duo held

Mumbai: Minor girl becomes pregnant after being raped by male friend, her father; duo held

Updated on: 24 June,2023 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A 16-year-old girl's male friend and her father have been arrested here on the charge of raping her and making her pregnant, an official said on Saturday

Mumbai: Minor girl becomes pregnant after being raped by male friend, her father; duo held

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Minor girl becomes pregnant after being raped by male friend, her father; duo held
x
00:00

A 16-year-old girl's male friend and her father have been arrested here on the charge of raping her and making her pregnant, an official said on Saturday.


The official from Tilak Nagar police station in Chembur said that the teenager was friends with a 32-year-old man from her locality.


The man raped her in the last week of February saying he would marry her. Later, she was sexually assaulted by her 41-year-old father at her own home, the official said.


The survivor told the police that she was too traumatised to talk about the sexual abuse then, he said.

The rape came to light after the girl recently complained of stomach pain, prompting her mother to take her to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital.

The mother was stunned when doctors told her that the minor was pregnant. After being counselled, she told the doctors that she had been raped by her father and friend.

The hospital alerted the Tilak Nagar police about the sexual assault following which a case was registered against the two under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused were arrested on Thursday and a local court remanded them in police custody, the official added.

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
tilak nagar chembur sexual crime mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK