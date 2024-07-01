Breaking News
Telly Tattle Brother from another mother

Telly Tattle: Brother from another mother

Updated on: 02 July,2024 06:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

He is a gem of a person, and I see him as my bade bhaiyya. He is a fun person to be around, once you get to know him,” says Joura

Telly Tattle: Brother from another mother

Manit Joura and Shabir Ahluwalia

Telly Tattle: Brother from another mother
Manit Joura considers his Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s co-star Shabir Ahluwalia as his ‘bade bhaiyya’. While their on-screen characters, Yug and Mohan, do not get along on the show, Joura has deep respect for Ahluwalia. “Working with Shabir bhai is something that I always look forward to, no matter how many times I share the screen with him. He is a gem of a person, and I see him as my bade bhaiyya. He is a fun person to be around, once you get to know him,” says Joura.




