Manit Joura and Shabir Ahluwalia

Manit Joura considers his Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s co-star Shabir Ahluwalia as his ‘bade bhaiyya’. While their on-screen characters, Yug and Mohan, do not get along on the show, Joura has deep respect for Ahluwalia. “Working with Shabir bhai is something that I always look forward to, no matter how many times I share the screen with him. He is a gem of a person, and I see him as my bade bhaiyya. He is a fun person to be around, once you get to know him,” says Joura.

