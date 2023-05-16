Telly Tattle: Mohit Malhotra stays calm with cycling

Mohit Malhotra, who plays Vikrant in Bhagya Lakshmi, keeps up with his diet and cardio exercise to stay fit, but it is cycling that gives the actor some calm

Rarely do television actors find time for leisure activities, especially with their hectic schedules. Mohit Malhotra, who plays Vikrant in Bhagya Lakshmi, keeps up with his diet and cardio exercise to stay fit, but it is cycling that gives the actor some calm. “As an actor, I’ve always been mindful of staying in good shape, not just for the physical demands of my work, but also for my overall health and well-being. What I love about cycling is that, along with it being a physical exercise, it also helps you relax and calms the mind. You can ride along with your friends or even participate in marathons that happen in the city. It is also an eco-friendly way of travelling and one of the best forms of fitness,” says the actor.

