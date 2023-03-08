Breaking News
Telly Tattle: New blood on the set

Updated on: 08 March,2023 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team



“The fandom for the show is unbelievable. While I am happy to be joining the cast, I am a little nervous as well,” shares Sanwal

Aditi Sanwal


Baalveer, the superhero series is set to make its comeback, after capturing the hearts of its audience in the last two seasons. The new chapter in Baalveer’s life promises to be bigger and includes a lot of action, accompanied by a brand-new storyline and exciting characters. Joining Dev Joshi as a companion on this journey is Aditi Sanwal, who will essay the role of Kaashvi, a young girl who adores her parents and craves her mother’s love. “The fandom for the show is unbelievable. While I am happy to be joining the cast, I am a little nervous as well,” shares Sanwal.





