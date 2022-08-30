Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Fit as a fiddle

Updated on: 30 August,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Rajat Dahiya went through drastic transformation for the recently launched show, 'Sanjog'

Rajat Dahiya


From playing a 55-year-old man in 'Tujhse Hi Raabta' to essaying the character of Gopal who is in his 30s, Rajat Dahiya went through drastic transformation for the recently launched show, 'Sanjog'. “To get into Gopal’s character, I worked out regularly for more than four months while maintaining a strict diet. I have managed to lose almost 18 kilos and I have been maintaining this physique since then,” says the actor, who plays the parallel lead in the show.


