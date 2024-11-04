Breaking News
Updated on: 05 November,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame has attracted another controversy with stepdaugther Esha Verma’s old post against her going viral onlinestepdaughter

Rupali Ganguly

In recent weeks, Rupali Ganguly has been in the headlines for ticking off co-actors with her way of working. Now, she has attracted another controversy with stepdaugther Esha Verma’s old post against her going viral online. Besides reportedly calling the Anupamaa actor cruel and controlling, the 26-year-old, who lives in New Jersey, accused Rupali of her parents’ separation. The actor’s husband and Esha’s father, Ashwin K Verma took to X to issue a clarification. Stating that he understands that his younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt for the dissolution of her parents’ relationship, he concluded his post, saying, “I only want the best for my children and my wife, and it saddens me to see anyone being pulled into cycles of negativity by the media.” 




