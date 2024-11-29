Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Rupali Gangulys cryptic post amid stepdaughter Esha Vermas allegations

Telly Tattle: Rupali Ganguly's cryptic post amid stepdaughter Esha Verma's allegations

Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family”

Telly Tattle: Rupali Ganguly's cryptic post amid stepdaughter Esha Verma's allegations

A still from Anupamaa; (right) Esha Verma

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Rupali Ganguly's cryptic post amid stepdaughter Esha Verma's allegations
x
00:00

Amid her ongoing legal dispute with stepdaughter Esha Verma, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly reshared a note on her Instagram Stories, which read, “Learn to be okay with people who don’t know your side of the story. You have to prove nothing to anyone.” Earlier this month, Esha was slammed with a Rs 50 crore defamation notice by Rupali. In her response, Esha wrote, “Earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. This decision sparked widespread attention across social media. Speaking up was the hardest thing I’ve done. For 24 years, I felt trapped in a reality I couldn’t escape. Sharing my experiences was my way of finding justice. I want to address an important point: a child should never be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father’s [Ashwin Verma] child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family.” 




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK