Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family”

A still from Anupamaa; (right) Esha Verma

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Rupali Ganguly's cryptic post amid stepdaughter Esha Verma's allegations x 00:00

Amid her ongoing legal dispute with stepdaughter Esha Verma, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly reshared a note on her Instagram Stories, which read, “Learn to be okay with people who don’t know your side of the story. You have to prove nothing to anyone.” Earlier this month, Esha was slammed with a Rs 50 crore defamation notice by Rupali. In her response, Esha wrote, “Earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. This decision sparked widespread attention across social media. Speaking up was the hardest thing I’ve done. For 24 years, I felt trapped in a reality I couldn’t escape. Sharing my experiences was my way of finding justice. I want to address an important point: a child should never be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father’s [Ashwin Verma] child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family.”

ADVERTISEMENT