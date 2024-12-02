During the Love You Maa special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the mood turned deeply emotional as host Vipul Roy asked the mentors to share heartfelt anecdotes about their mothers

Parampara Tandon

Telly Tattle: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's Love You Maa special episode turns emotional

During the Love You Maa special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the mood turned deeply emotional as host Vipul Roy asked the mentors to share heartfelt anecdotes about their mothers. When asked about her mother, Parampara Tandon shared, “I never thought talking about this would make me so emotional, to the point where my voice trembles. Whatever music is within me, it’s all because of her. Her name, fittingly, is Sangeeta [Thakur], and she has been my guru since childhood. She is a classically trained singer and has imparted invaluable lessons to me.”

