Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused
20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces anti-EVM stir, to launch signature campaign
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on Wednesday, a day before new government's swearing-in ceremony
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Sa Re Ga Ma Pas Love You Maa special episode turns emotional

Telly Tattle: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's Love You Maa special episode turns emotional

Updated on: 03 December,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

During the Love You Maa special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the mood turned deeply emotional as host Vipul Roy asked the mentors to share heartfelt anecdotes about their mothers

Telly Tattle: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's Love You Maa special episode turns emotional

Parampara Tandon

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's Love You Maa special episode turns emotional
x
00:00

During the Love You Maa special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the mood turned deeply emotional as host Vipul Roy asked the mentors to share heartfelt anecdotes about their mothers. When asked about her mother, Parampara Tandon shared, “I never thought talking about this would make me so emotional, to the point where my voice trembles. Whatever music is within me, it’s all because of her. Her name, fittingly, is Sangeeta [Thakur], and she has been my guru since childhood. She is a classically trained singer and has imparted invaluable lessons to me.”




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment sa re ga ma pa

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK