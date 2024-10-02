Ashish and Sahiba will serve as sutradhaars on the show and regale the ‘sharks’ and the audiences with their funny takes and banter”

Ashish Solanki and Sahiba Bali

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Shark Tank India season 3 gets new hosts x 00:00

Shooting for the business reality television show, Shark Tank India season 3 kicked off recently. However, this time around, stand-up comedian Ashish Solanki and actor Sahiba Bali will host the proceedings in place of Rahul Dua. A source said, “The idea is to make the atmosphere lighter after the contestants have made their pitches. Ashish and Sahiba will serve as sutradhaars on the show and regale the ‘sharks’ and the audiences with their funny takes and banter.”

ADVERTISEMENT