Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Shark Tank India season 3 gets new hosts

Telly Tattle: Shark Tank India season 3 gets new hosts

Updated on: 02 October,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Ashish and Sahiba will serve as sutradhaars on the show and regale the ‘sharks’ and the audiences with their funny takes and banter”

Telly Tattle: Shark Tank India season 3 gets new hosts

Ashish Solanki and Sahiba Bali

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Shark Tank India season 3 gets new hosts
x
00:00

Shooting for the business reality television show, Shark Tank India season 3 kicked off recently. However, this time around, stand-up comedian Ashish Solanki and actor Sahiba Bali will host the proceedings in place of Rahul Dua. A source said, “The idea is to make the atmosphere lighter after the contestants have made their pitches. Ashish and Sahiba will serve as sutradhaars on the show and regale the ‘sharks’ and the audiences with their funny takes and banter.” 




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK