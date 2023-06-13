Telly tattle: Sheer Coincidence

Nikki Sharma reveals she has two tattoos on her arms, which read, ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and ‘Adi Shakti

Nikki Sharma

Nikki Sharma, who will soon essay the role of Shakti in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, reveals she has two tattoos on her arms, which read, ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and ‘Adi Shakti’. Apparently, the actor inked herself even before she was considered for the show. “My family has been a follower of Lord Shiva and I worshipped him since childhood. This show was meant to be,” she says.

