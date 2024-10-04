Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Shilpa Shetty moved by contestant's love for mother on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Updated on: 04 October,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

During the shoot of the Navratri special for the weekend episode of the reality television show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was moved by contestant Riya Bhattacharya’s gesture, of seeking her mother’s blessings before her performance. Sharing that she too feels the same way for her mother Sunanda Shetty and worships her, the actor said, “Wherever I have reached in life, it is only because of my mother’s support, and that is why I understand this emotion. A mother is always the strongest pillar in your life, and will always support you unconditionally. I am so happy to see this beautiful bond here today.”




shilpa shetty indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

