Albert Kabo Lepcha wins 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023'; takes home Rs 10 lakh cash prize

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 found its winner in Albert Kabo Lepcha, 27, from Kalimpong in West Bengal. Nishtha and Ranita were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively

Albert Kabo Lepcha. Pic/Instagram

Albert Kabo Lepcha, 27, from Kalimpong in West Bengal, bagged the coveted trophy of the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023'. He never took professional training for singing. Along with the coveted trophy, Albert also took home a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a car. During his time on the show, he gave some terrific performances impressing the judges and the audience. He had also won the OG singer of the week two times.

The top five finalists were -- Albert, Nishtha Sharma, Sneha Bhattacharya, Ranita Banerjee and Sonia Gazmer. Nishtha and Ranita were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively. Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan were the judges of the season ,

For the finale episode, actor Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and veteran actress Aruna Irani were invited as special guests. It was co-hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa alongside Aditya Narayan.

Elated over his win, Albert told IANS: "When Aditya Narayan (host) announced my name as the winner, I felt very happy because of the kind of dedication I was giving, the hard work I was doing, so the result of all that I have got, and I am extremely happy.

"I had 50-50 confidence in me, because other singers were also very talented. It was all in the public's hands, and I was not confused about what will happen eventually. I was nervous," he said.

Speaking about his guiding force throughout his journey, Albert told IANS: "My wife has been a guiding force throughout my journey. And she is still there, always there for me. She has left her dreams, and is working with me on my dreams."

This season was all about the industry-first promise of giving its talent a chance to record original singles even before the season ends, every week one of the contestants got the golden chance to launch their OG song with Zee Music Company.

During the episode, Govinda grooved to the song 'Oo Haseena Zulfowaali' along with the judge - Neeti Mohan. He also set the stage on fire with his performance to the song 'Chadti Jawaani' with the beautiful guest Aruna Irani. Govinda also sang a beautiful song - 'Sathiya Nahi Jana Ke Jee Na Lage' for his wife Sunita, and while all the special moments as well as the performances kept everyone hooked, the final face off performance of the top 5 contestants left the audience glued to their television screens.

Before coming to 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', Albert had created his own band 'Kabo N Company' and sometimes, he performs with his band as well as solo. Albert started singing in his school functions from Class 1, and even in childhood used to sing in churches in choir.

(with inputs from IANS)