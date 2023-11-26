Gauri Alka Pagare wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2023 Marathi; here's what she won

The winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2023 Marathi has been declared. Gauri Alka Pagare, who was among the six finalists won the title

The latest season of the much-loved singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs 2023' came to a stellar end on Saturday with the makers announcing the winner of the season. The show ended with a stunning display of talent by the six finalists- Sharvani Wagle, Hrishikesh Dhavalikar, Jayesh Khare, Devansh Bhate, Geet Bagde, and Gauri Alka Pagare. The competition's winner was announced as Gauri Alka Pagare from Kopargain.

Apart from the applause from the audience and judges, Gauri took home the winning amount of Rs 1,50,000 along with a silver harp from Lata Mangeshkar and family. The renowned singer's sister Usha Mangeshkar had made an appearance on the show a couple of days back and made the decision of gifting the winner with the silver harp from their family. The runners-up, Shravani Wagle and Jayesh Khare, were not left unrecognized, each receiving a cheque of Rs 1,00,000 for their exceptional musical prowess and their journey in the reality show

The show was seamlessly hosted by Mrunmayi Deshpande. She gracefully hosted the finale which was marked with grandeur, marking the pinnacle of the contestants' unforgettable journey that captivated both participants and viewers alike. Judge Vaishali Made's support and encouragement stood as a notable highlight of the season. Her recognition of Gauri's remarkable journey went beyond accolades, influencing a significant personal decision. On the show, it was revealed that Gauri would now be known as "Gauri Alka Pagare." This heartfelt gesture was met with gratitude, with Gauri's mother expressing her thanks in an emotional embrace on stage.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the show will also see its grand finale this week. Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who is all set to host the finale episode of the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', alongside Aditya Narayan, said hosting with the latter is both enjoyable and entertaining.

Along the course of its four-month run, the show will soon reach an exciting finish with its 'Finale episode' on November 26. The top five finalists are - Albert, Nishtha, Sneha, Ranita or Sonia.

The episode will be co-hosted by funnyman Haarsh alongside Aditya. The two most talented hosts in the television industry will surely bring in a lot of fun, laughter, and entertainment in the last episode of the season.

Talking about the same, Haarsh said: "I am so happy to be back on Zee TV that too with Aditya who's like a bro to me. Hosting with him is both enjoyable and entertaining. The talent in this season is incredible, with all the singers being amazing."

"I believe every contestant is a winner. Even when I hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs with Bharti, we were left stunned by the quality of talent. The finale episode will be full of fun, I am sure the audience will enjoy it thoroughly," he added.