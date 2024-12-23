Breaking News
Telly tattle: Shivangi Verma gains weight for big screen debut

24 December,2024
Shivangi Verma, who has been part of televisions shows like Hamari Sister Didi, TV Biwi aur Main, and Choti Sarrdaarni, is making her big screen debut soon.

The big break


Shivangi Verma, who has been part of televisions shows like Hamari Sister Didi, TV Biwi aur Main, and Choti Sarrdaarni, is making her big screen debut soon. She revealed that she gained three kilograms for the yet-untitled film. “Initially, the director felt I had lost too much weight, so he asked me to gain at least four kilos. It was quite a challenge for me because the cycle of gaining and losing weight is always ongoing in this profession. But I took it up as part of my role, and I’m happy with the results,” she said.


December special


Karan V Grover and Ayesha Khan
Karan V Grover and Ayesha Khan

Teaming up with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production house, Karan K Grover is set to feature in the show, Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei. His character Ishan comes from a rich and wealthy background. He said, “Ishan has old money, a certain style and class in his speaking, and no arrogance about it. He has a romantic take on life. However, some situations in life make him bitter.” Grover is paired opposite Ayesha Khan, who plays Nikki, in the YouTube series that is set to release on December 25.

