Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya is all set to embrace motherhood, but that doesn’t deter her from working. “The Kundali Bhagya family has gone above and beyond to accommodate my needs and make sure I’m comfortable while working on the show. They have adjusted the shooting schedules and accommodated my request to work from home. They have ensured that every technical detail is perfectly managed so that the quality of the show isn’t compromised,” shares Arya.

