Shraddha Arya recently confirmed her pregnancy with her husband, Rahul Nagal, in a cutesy beach video. Now the actress has taken to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her intimate baby shower. The actress shared pictures of herself dressed in a beautiful red saree. These pictures will warm your heart.

While sharing the multiple pictures on her gram, she wrote, “Tere naam se jude hain sare nate.” In some of the pictures, we could also spot Rahul dressed in white outfits posing with his wife and mum-to-be. As soon as the actress dropped the pictures, fans started reacting to the photos. One fan wrote, “Haseeinaa to be Mummy.” “Iss post ka intazaarrrrr thaaaaa,” commented another fan. A third user wrote, “A Mini Arya is on the wayyyyy touchwood - touchwood.”

Nisha Rawal, Mahira Sharma, Munisha Khatwani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and many other TV stars attended the cute and intimate baby shower ceremony of their close friend. Several guests shared adorable inside videos from the ceremony, and we can't get over the cuteness!

Shraddha Arya’s cute pregnancy announcement

The actress took to her Instagram and posted a cute beach video to share the happy news with her fans. She is expecting her first child with her husband. While sharing the video on Instagram, the Kundali Bhagya actress wrote, "We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!!" This happy news has her fans going crazy. Amruta Khanvilkar, a close friend of Arya, shared, "Awwwww, congratulations baby." Meanwhile, Rashami Desai dropped heart emojis. Shraddha's fans, who were eagerly awaiting this big announcement, were quick to leave congratulatory messages.

Rumours circulated about Shraddha Arya’s pregnancy

On September 12, a video of Shraddha attending an event in a black dress went viral. In the video, Arya tries to hide her belly with her clutch, but eagle-eyed netizens were quick to make assumptions.

As soon as the clip was shared online, fans reacted swiftly. An Instagram user commented, “101 percent pregnant hai (She is 101 percent pregnant).” Another wrote, “Prettiest Mumma to be.” One user commented, “Aisa lag raha hai Shraddha pregnant hai (Looks like she is pregnant).” Another user shared, “Pakka good news h”

Shraddha Arya on the work front

Actress Shraddha, who tied the knot in 2021, is known for her roles in 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Pakhi', and 'Kundali Bhagya'. She made her big-screen debut in 2006 with SJ Suryah’s Tamil film 'Kalvanin Kadhali'.