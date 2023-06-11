Telly Tattle: Six hundred and counting

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare's 'Bhagya Lakshmi' completes 600 episodes

A still from Bhagya Lakshmi

The team of Bhagya Lakshmi is in seventh heaven, as the television show has completed 600 episodes since it first aired. Thanking the team, Rohit Suchanti, who plays the male lead, says, “The whole crew has become a family, and the set has become our second home.” His leading lady, Aishwarya Khare, added, “For me, Bhagya Lakshmi is pure love, and I feel blessed to be a part of such a beautiful show. It’s the team’s dedication that has [taken] the show to where it is today. It is overwhelming that the audiences are so loyally engaged in the story and attached to our characters.”

