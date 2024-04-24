Telly Tattle: Solo traveller

Aishwarya Khare brought in her 29th birthday with a solo trip to Seychelles

Aishwarya Khare

Aishwarya Khare, who plays Lakshmi in the television show, Bhagya Lakshmi, celebrated her 29th birthday with a solo trip to Seychelles recently. Revealing that it had been on her bucket list, the actor says, “A solo trip helps you step out of your comfort zone, discover yourself, gain confidence, and become more self-dependent. I love going to places that make me feel closer to nature and connect me with the locals who live a simple and tranquil life.”

