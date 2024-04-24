Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Solo traveller
<< Back to Elections 2024

Telly Tattle: Solo traveller

Updated on: 25 April,2024 05:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Aishwarya Khare brought in her 29th birthday with a solo trip to Seychelles

Telly Tattle: Solo traveller

Aishwarya Khare

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Solo traveller
x
00:00

Aishwarya Khare, who plays Lakshmi in the television show, Bhagya Lakshmi, celebrated her 29th birthday with a solo trip to Seychelles recently.  Revealing that it had been on her bucket list, the actor says, “A solo trip helps you step out of your comfort zone, discover yourself, gain confidence, and become more self-dependent. I love going to places that make me feel closer to nature and connect me with the locals who live a simple and tranquil life.”




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK