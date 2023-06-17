Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Starry track

17 June,2023
The Hitlist Team |

Zee TV has named celestial stars after the screen pairs of their shows. The channel even conducted a poll on social media inviting viewers to vote for their favourites

Shraddha Arya

If you thought television serials have bizarre plots, think again. Now, Zee TV has named celestial stars after the screen pairs of their shows. The channel even conducted a poll on social media inviting viewers to vote for their favourites. Shraddha Arya, who plays Preeta opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Karan in Kundali Bhagya, said, “To be recognised and have stars named after our jodi is a beautiful gesture. I am overwhelmed and will cherish this forever.”




