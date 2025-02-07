Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Sushant Singh Rajput helped Karan Veer Mehra overcome alcoholism

Telly Tattle: Sushant Singh Rajput helped Karan Veer Mehra overcome alcoholism

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra shared that his bond with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left a “lasting impact” on his life and career

Telly Tattle: Sushant Singh Rajput helped Karan Veer Mehra overcome alcoholism

Karan Veer Mehra and Sushant Singh Rajput

Telly Tattle: Sushant Singh Rajput helped Karan Veer Mehra overcome alcoholism
Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra has opened up about his close friendship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He recently revealed that Sushant had helped him overcome alcoholism and connected him with industry insiders when they worked together on the television show, Pavitra Rishta. Karan Veer also termed meeting Sushant as a “turning point” in his life, recalling how the late actor would encourage him by saying that he was more talented than him. He shared that their bond has left a “lasting impact” on his life and career.




