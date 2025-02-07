Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra shared that his bond with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left a “lasting impact” on his life and career

Karan Veer Mehra and Sushant Singh Rajput

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra has opened up about his close friendship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He recently revealed that Sushant had helped him overcome alcoholism and connected him with industry insiders when they worked together on the television show, Pavitra Rishta. Karan Veer also termed meeting Sushant as a “turning point” in his life, recalling how the late actor would encourage him by saying that he was more talented than him. He shared that their bond has left a “lasting impact” on his life and career.

