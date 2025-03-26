Breaking News
After quitting Taarak Mehta, Jennifer Mistry to make her comeback with OTT

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

"Now I am starting off again. I want to do some web series," she said. After a two-year hiatus, Jennifer is eager to revive her acting career and explore new opportunities

Jennifer Mistry

Jennifer Mistry, who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2023, is planning her comeback. At a recently concluded award ceremony in Mumbai, she expressed her desire to do “some good work” in the second phase of her acting career. The actor admitted to being absent from the scene due to personal and familial responsibilities, but revealed she is ready to return. “Now I am starting off again. I want to do some web series,” she said. After a two-year hiatus, Jennifer is eager to revive her acting career and explore new opportunities.




Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

