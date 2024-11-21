It's shaadi special on The Great Indian Kapil Show as Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal and Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Dhillon grace the show and talk about their relationship

For the first time after her marriage, Sonakshi Sinha attended the Kapil Sharma show along with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. The newly married couple was joined by Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Dhillon. The episode is a celebration of new love and old love.

The promo of the episode begins with Sonakshi telling the audience that whoever wants to get married should come on Kapil's show and address the host as brother She then proceeds to introduce Kapil to her husband Zaheer by saying, "Bhaiyaa meet my saiyaan".

On a segment on the show, Kapil Sharma asks Poonam Dhillon to rate Shatrughan Sinha's qualities. When he asks her about his level of patience, Shatrughan answers for her and says 100. However, Poonam surprises all by giving him 2/100. "Arre Kapil, itne saal se jhel raha hoon. Ye patience hi hai na (Kapil, I have been tolerating her for so many years. Isn't that patience?)

Shatrughan also recalled an advice he got from veteran star Dharmendra- 'Beta, tu film industry mai aaya hai na, teri bahut saari kudiya deewani hai. Always be a one-woman man at a time (You are in the film industry, many women will be crazy about you).

Hearing this Sonakshi looks at Zaheer and gestures him not to follow the advice. A shocked Zaheer says, "I thought this was a family episode. What's happening?"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding controversy

The couple who have been dating for years tied the knot in June this year under the Special Marriage Act. It was rumoured that Shatrughan Sinha was not completely on board with the inter-faith marriage.

Shatrughan Sinha came out in support of his daughter and son-in-law against the hate comments and trolling. The negativity was not limited to social media as some people organized protest march in Shatrughan Sinha's native state of Bihar. The protesters termed the interfaith marriage ‘love jihad’ and asked Sonakshi not to visit the state capital. The protest was arranged by a fringe organization called Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena, which also asked the veteran actor to change the names of his son, Luv and Kussh.

Speaking to Times Now, Shatrughan said, “Anand Bakshi saab has written about such professional protestors, ‘Kucch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. To this I would like to add, ‘Kehne waale agar bekar, bekaam-kaaj ke ho to kehna hi kaam ban jata hai (For unemployed people, this is all the work they have).’ My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional.”

He added, “A wedding is a very personal decision between two people; no one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say – go, get a life. Do something useful with your life. Aur kucch nahi kehna (I have nothing else to say)”.