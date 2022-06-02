Watch video! Tushar Kalia: You will hear the wedding announcement soon

The recently engaged choreographer says his focus at the moment is Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tushar Kalia and Triveni Barman/Instagram

Choreographer and reality show judge, Tushar Kalia who is a contestant on Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi,’ recently caught up with mid-day.com. Tushar who recently got engaged to ladylove Triveni Barman also spoke about wedding plans.

Tushar says, “You are going to hear the wedding announcement soon but right now the focus is on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.”

Speaking about competing against his old friend Nishant Bhat, who is also part of the upcoming season, he says, “We know each other since the last eight-ten years. We have worked together a lot. He was part of the ‘Dance Deewane’ team as well. We are best of friends and I think it will be great to have him on the show. He’s super fun to chill with and people will see that brotherhood on the show.”

