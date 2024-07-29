Asha Negi took to her Instagram stories and shared a reel featuring a girl talking about “finally having a crush on someone after two years.”

Asha Negi. Pic/Instagram

Television actress Asha Negi has revealed a “relatable” reason why she doesn’t want her crush to like her back.

On Sunday, Asha took to her Instagram stories and shared a reel featuring a girl talking about “finally having a crush on someone after two years.”

In the clip, the content creator says, “So, I have had a crush on someone for five days now. And I was lowkey hoping that he doesn’t like me back because I really like my single life and God listened to my prayers because this guy does not give a... about me.”

The creator further explains how her crush has now “worn off”, realising how it was less about him and more to do with what she thought potentially about her.

She shared her initial belief that he liked her simply because he looked at her, acknowledging that she was "allowing herself to be delusional".

The creator reflected on how “lowkey” she thought she didn't have it in her to engage in a relationship and fondly remembered her old, “insane and fun” self.

The video was captioned: “I’m just a girl, so delusion is my birthright.”

Asha captioned the clip: “Why so relatable.”

Talking about work, Asha became a household name after starring in the shows 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'.

Her most recent appearance was in the digital show 'Industry'.

