Mohsin Khan Pic/Instagram

Popular television actor Mohsin Khan, who rose to fame with the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ revealed that he suffered a heart attack at the age of 31 due to poor sleeping and eating habits. In an interview, he shared being diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease which left him sick for about a year resulting in weakened immunity.

Mohsin told Pinkvilla, “I have completed 10 years in the industry. Out of the 10 years, I have continuously worked for 7.5 years and have taken a break of 2.5 years. After starring in 1800 episodes, I just felt like taking a break. So mainly the break was for that reason, but then I fell sick.”

The actor continued, “I hadn’t thought of going on such a long break. I did plan for about a year and a half but after that, I fell sick. I developed a fatty liver which caused a mild heart attack. I haven’t revealed this to anyone before. I was admitted for some time. We had to change about three hospitals for the treatment. Because of this whole incident, my immunity weakened. I fell sick every few days. Now, I am much better and it is all under control.”

“The condition is called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It all happens when you don’t have a fixed sleep pattern, and don’t eat right, all this matters. I think the condition is quite common, but we need to stay quite conscious about it,” added Mohsin.

On the work front, Mohsin was seen in the web series 'Jab Mila Tu’ with Eisha Singh, Pratick Sejpal, and Alisha Chopra.

Set against the scenic and lively backdrop of Goa, 'Jab Mila Tu' is about Maddy (Mohsin), a maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, a passionate chef, who are forced to come under one roof owing to an unforeseen situation. What follows is a series of confusion, peppered by moments of laughter. Aneri cleverly uses social media to spin fake love stories, while Maddy, not one to be outdone, hires an actor to entangle her in a fabricated romance.

