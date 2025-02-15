Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Watch Karan Veer Mehra confesses feelings for Chum Darang I dont care about anybody because I love you

Watch! Karan Veer Mehra confesses feelings for Chum Darang: ‘I don’t care about anybody because I love you’

Updated on: 15 February,2025 04:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Karan and Chum celebrated Valentine's Day together, and in one of the videos they posted on social media, Karan can be seen expressing his love to Chum quite openly.

Watch! Karan Veer Mehra confesses feelings for Chum Darang: ‘I don’t care about anybody because I love you’

Karan Veer Mehra & Chum Darang

Listen to this article
Watch! Karan Veer Mehra confesses feelings for Chum Darang: ‘I don’t care about anybody because I love you’
x
00:00

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang have been in the headlines since they came out of the Bigg Boss 18 house. Since the duo came out, they have been saying they are very good friends, but it looks like ChumVeer is finally dating. Yesterday, Karan and Chum celebrated Valentine's Day together, and in one of the videos they posted on social media, Karan can be seen expressing his love to Chum quite openly.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chum Darang (@chum_darang)



ChumVeer Valentine’s Day celebration 

While Karan and Chum shared several mushy pictures of their Valentine's Day celebration on their respective social media accounts, one video that caught our eye had Karan confessing his feelings for Chum. The actor was seen saying, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody because I love you." This statement by Karan left Chum blushing, who gave a thumbs-up to the Bigg Boss 18 winner and said, "Yay." As soon as Chum Darang dropped a post featuring several pictures and a video, fans started reacting to it.

Fans react to the mushy post

One user wrote, "I am screaming, dancing!!! 💕😭 They deserve happiness. No nazar." Another fan commented, "Very happy for both of you, but especially for Karan. He deserves it. You both came into Bigg Boss, and in the history of Bigg Boss we found the second couple who will remain in our hearts for life. #SidNaaz and #ChumVeer. This # is not just a tag; it is an emotion. God bless you both. This is how you should be with each other. Thank you."

"Karan: Roses are red, violets are blue, IDC about anybody but I like you! Omg😭😭 I'm screaming, y'all!" a third fan commented.

One comment read, "Please never ever leave each other under any circumstances. Fights can happen, but love should always win 🤞😇💘. Wishing you both to be together happily forever."

"Chum, don't be hard on Karan 😭😂. Duniya ke har sawal ka jawab dena janta hai, but jab baat aati hai apni pasandida aurat ko propose karne ki, to Class 2 wale rhymes ka sahara leta hai 'I love you' bolne ke liye 😂😂. Why so cute?" another fan shared.

Karan on ChumVeer
 Interviewing Karan and not getting a status update on ChumVeer would have been a crime. So, in an exclusive chat with Mid-Day, we asked about how things are going. Karan said, "She is holidaying currently, but as Salman sir says, 'the choice lies with a girl.' Anyway, unki baatein chal rahi hain. Bahar aakar humare alag tasks and nominations chal rahe hain."

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Karan Veer Mehra valentines day Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Entertainment News television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK