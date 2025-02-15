Karan and Chum celebrated Valentine's Day together, and in one of the videos they posted on social media, Karan can be seen expressing his love to Chum quite openly.

Karan Veer Mehra & Chum Darang

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang have been in the headlines since they came out of the Bigg Boss 18 house. Since the duo came out, they have been saying they are very good friends, but it looks like ChumVeer is finally dating. Yesterday, Karan and Chum celebrated Valentine's Day together, and in one of the videos they posted on social media, Karan can be seen expressing his love to Chum quite openly.

ChumVeer Valentine’s Day celebration

While Karan and Chum shared several mushy pictures of their Valentine's Day celebration on their respective social media accounts, one video that caught our eye had Karan confessing his feelings for Chum. The actor was seen saying, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody because I love you." This statement by Karan left Chum blushing, who gave a thumbs-up to the Bigg Boss 18 winner and said, "Yay." As soon as Chum Darang dropped a post featuring several pictures and a video, fans started reacting to it.

Fans react to the mushy post

One user wrote, "I am screaming, dancing!!! 💕😭 They deserve happiness. No nazar." Another fan commented, "Very happy for both of you, but especially for Karan. He deserves it. You both came into Bigg Boss, and in the history of Bigg Boss we found the second couple who will remain in our hearts for life. #SidNaaz and #ChumVeer. This # is not just a tag; it is an emotion. God bless you both. This is how you should be with each other. Thank you."

"Karan: Roses are red, violets are blue, IDC about anybody but I like you! Omg😭😭 I'm screaming, y'all!" a third fan commented.

One comment read, "Please never ever leave each other under any circumstances. Fights can happen, but love should always win 🤞😇💘. Wishing you both to be together happily forever."

"Chum, don't be hard on Karan 😭😂. Duniya ke har sawal ka jawab dena janta hai, but jab baat aati hai apni pasandida aurat ko propose karne ki, to Class 2 wale rhymes ka sahara leta hai 'I love you' bolne ke liye 😂😂. Why so cute?" another fan shared.

Karan on ChumVeer

Interviewing Karan and not getting a status update on ChumVeer would have been a crime. So, in an exclusive chat with Mid-Day, we asked about how things are going. Karan said, "She is holidaying currently, but as Salman sir says, 'the choice lies with a girl.' Anyway, unki baatein chal rahi hain. Bahar aakar humare alag tasks and nominations chal rahe hain."