Asha Sharma passed away on August 25

Famous TV actress Asha Sharma passed away on August 25 at the age of 88. The news of Asha Sharma's demise was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association) on the afternoon of August 25. The entire TV industry is mourning her loss.

Confirming the news of Asha Sharma's passing, CINTAA took to their official X handle and shared a tweet extending their condolences to Sharma's family. While sharing the tweet, they wrote, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Asha Sharma. The cause of her death is still unknown."

About Asha Sharma

Asha Sharma, who was mostly seen in the roles of mothers and grandmothers, received praise for her performance in the film Do Dishayen. The movie starred actors including Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani, and Nirupa Roy. Asha, in her long career, worked in several films including Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

The actress also worked in several popular television shows including Kumkum Bhagya, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, and Ek Aur Mahabharat, among others.

Asha's Death

The details about Asha Sharma's demise are being kept under wraps for now. The cause of her passing, along with information regarding her last rites and prayer meet, have not been disclosed yet.

Pooja Gor, who shared the screen with veteran actress Asha in the show Pratigya, while talking about the actress' demise, told Times Now, "She was a wonderful person and a great human being. She would always shower a lot of love and blessings on us. She played the role of my grandmother in the show. After the show, I unfortunately met her only once. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

Asha last appeared in the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer film Adipurush. She played the role of Shabari in the film. To note, Adipurush received a lot of backlash soon after its release. Adipurush, released in June last year, was based on the Ramayana epic and starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Lankesh. Unfortunately, the movie didn't do well critically or financially, falling short of its reported budget of over Rs 600 crore.