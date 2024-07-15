Vicky Jain has an epic reply when asked what’s the best thing his wife Ankita Lokhande cooks

In a promo for the show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are seen having a fun conversation.

Former 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Vicky Jain has talked about his wife Ankita Lokhande’s favourite dish and what she cooks the best.

In a promo for the show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' shared on Instagram, Vicky, Ankita, and their close friend, actress Rashami Desai, are seen having a fun conversation.

In the clip, Vicky is asked about Ankita’s favourite dish and what she cooks best, with Rashami adding a 'tadka' of fun to the replies.

The first question posed was, “What is Ankita’s favourite dish?” Vicky replied, “Bhindi roti.”

Adding an extra zing to the answer, Rashami quipped: “Woh uska pati hai”.

The second question was, “What does Ankita cook the best?”

Vicky responded with a loud laugh, “Nothing,” and Rashami quipped, “Ankita cooks Vicky the best.”

The caption for the promo reads, “Har married man ki kahaani Vicky ki zubaani!” (Every married man’s story in Vicky’s words!)

In another promo clip, Krushna Abhishek jokes with his friend Archana Gautam while preparing a dish.

Krushna tells her, “Ek Bhojpuri film plan ho rahi hai. Agar aap karni hogi to batayega.” (A Bhojpuri film is being planned. If you want to do it, let me know.)

Archana asks if he is the "hero in the film".

Krushna jokes, “Uska title hai ‘Subah subah halla hua, shaadi se pehle lalla hua’.”

The promo is captioned, “Archana aur Krushna ka yeh mazedaar duo kar dega entertainment ki saari hadein paar.”

The show is hosted by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Bharati Singh on Colors TV.

