Vikram Wadhwa to play a cop in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

'Chotti Sarrdaarni' actor Vikram Wadhwa is all set to enter the longest-running daily show 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and will be seen playing a cop in it

Pic Courtesy: IANS





'Chotti Sarrdaarni' actor Vikram Wadhwa is all set to enter the longest-running daily show ' Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ' and will be seen playing a cop in it. In the coming episodes, Dr Abhimanyu (played by Harshad Chopda) will be shown being arrested by Vikram's on-screen character. The actor has been part of TV shows such as 'Hero - Gayab Mode On, 'Imlie', 'Crime Alert' and others. He expresses his excitement about playing a cop.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' episode update: Kartik convinces Ranveer to tell Sirat about his ailment



He adds: "I personally think now that I am a cop in real life. I have played this particular character in so many shows. All I can say is I am living my childhood dream." Meanwhile, in the coming days, there are a lot of twists in the show.



He adds: "I personally think now that I am a cop in real life. I have played this particular character in so many shows. All I can say is I am living my childhood dream." Meanwhile, in the coming days, there are a lot of twists in the show.