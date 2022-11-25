", "keywords":["Television News, Latest Television News, Television Breaking News, Television Latest Updates, Entertainment News, Entertainment Latest News, Entertainment Breaking News, Entertainment Updates"], "author": "IANS", "datePublished": "2022-11-25 09:03:00 PM", "dateModified": "2022-11-25 09:25:52 PM", "image":{ "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "ImageObject", "width": "788px", "height": "443px", "url":"https://images.mid-day.com/images/images/2022/nov/sardanrni_d.jpg" }, "publisher":{ "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "Organization", "name": "Mid-day", "logo": { "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "ImageObject", "width": "365px", "height": "83px", "url": "https://www.mid-day.com/assets/images/logo.png" }, "url":"https://www.mid-day.com/" } }]
Vikram Wadhwa to play a cop in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Updated on: 25 November,2022 09:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

'Chotti Sarrdaarni' actor Vikram Wadhwa is all set to enter the longest-running daily show 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and will be seen playing a cop in it

Pic Courtesy: IANS


'Chotti Sarrdaarni' actor Vikram Wadhwa is all set to enter the longest-running daily show 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and will be seen playing a cop in it. In the coming episodes, Dr Abhimanyu (played by Harshad Chopda) will be shown being arrested by Vikram's on-screen character. The actor has been part of TV shows such as 'Hero - Gayab Mode On, 'Imlie', 'Crime Alert' and others. He expresses his excitement about playing a cop.

He adds: "I personally think now that I am a cop in real life. I have played this particular character in so many shows. All I can say is I am living my childhood dream." Meanwhile, in the coming days, there are a lot of twists in the show.

Akshara (Pranali Rathod) plans a baby and this brings happiness to the entire family however things are not that easy for her and how she deals with it is yet to be watched.





