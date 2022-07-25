Vishal Malhotra: I've been associated with Disney for 27 years

Vishal Malhotra co-hosts Disney's 'Imagine That' with Simran Kumar Puri

Vishal Malhotra

Popular actor Vishal Malhotra who co-hosts Disney's 'Imagine That' with Simran Kumar Puri, gets into conversation about season three of the show.

'Imagine That' is one of Disney Channels key successful properties, how do you feel about season 3 and your association with them yet again?

It's fantastic, it's like coming back to my family. I've had a around 27years of relationship with Disney. It's really feels like coming home and I am filled with gratitude and a sense of validation because a company like Disney which is by far the world's most prominent entertainment company. And they validate you by revisiting you and collaborating with you and giving you that positioning and we've just made successful shows together that which really resonated with the audience of its time. So whether it's ne starting my career with Disney Club to moving on to Vicky aur Vetaal, or Imagine That 3, feels like a privilege because all these shows have been iconic moments in people's lives.

How was your experience of working with Simran ? Any fond memory from the sets?

- Simran is one of the purest souls I've met and he's such a great guy. I love his simplicity and he is so earnest. I love the fact that he is not from the entertainment industry, as he brings with himself a pure freshness and purity. He is very grounded and is is very good at what he does. So it's been an absolute privilege working with him and I've found a friend in him. And that's what I think is one of my biggest takeaways from the Imagine That.

What are the newer things audiences can expect this season ?

There is going to be a new guest who's going to be on the show every episode. And that's amazing as it gives an opportunity for a truly interactive season where audiences can reach out to us via our social media and by proper process of auditioning we get people on the show who will be executing DIYs and being part of all the fun on the show. Besides that we have taken the entire season to a next level by adding so much entertainment, and fun to it. We also have a robot who is also a new edition, we also have buzz lightyear with us. And I'm sure the audience is going to have a great time watching

Any message you would like to give about the concept of upcycling and DIY art and how important do you think it is in today's time?

It is extremely important and that's why I am involved with it. Upcycling is the call of the hour, we must preserve the environment, because it's high time that we realize that we have reached a point that we need to act now. We love Upcycling and am so proud and feel indebted to Disney for giving me an opportunity to put my beliefs to words and actions by implementing this Upcycling technique in all the art we do. So there's no wastage of paper, no wastage of raw material and getting the best out of everything that we are doing. I feel it's a privilege to reach such a large audience to spread this important message to.

Can you tell us about your future projects?

One is ofcourse something I'm so in love with which is Imagine That Season 3. Besides I share a lot of equal love for my first film as a director, it's called ilm. It's the world's first NFT funded film and I cant wait to share that with you. So my directorial debut and my continuation of my beautiful relationship with Disney and Imagine That.

