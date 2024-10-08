Maddam Sir’s Haseena Mallik returns to Wagle Ki Duniya, marking a crossover

Haseena Mallik

Special appearances and collaborations aren’t exclusive to films; they happen on television too. The makers of Wagle Ki Duniya are bringing back Gulki Joshi as SHO Haseena Mallik from Maddam Sir, which went off-air last year. Adding to the excitement, the cast of Pushpa Impossible will also feature in the upcoming episodes.

The Wagle family

A source reveals that the storyline will centre on survivors and victims of sexual assault. “The Wagle family will organise a garba night, during which a woman is violated. Haseena Mallik arrives to investigate the crime, appearing in four episodes.” For Joshi, working with JD Majethia and Hats Off Productions has always been a dream. “Stepping into Haseena’s role feels like coming home. I’ve watched many episodes of Wagle Ki Duniya and am thrilled to join a production house I’m comfortable with,” she shares. Although the concept isn’t new, Joshi believes it maintains a sense of reality. She admits that similar themes were explored in Maddam Sir, but Wagle Ki Duniya takes it “a notch higher”. “These episodes are more intense. Whether it’s films, TV, or OTT, I love storylines and characters that try to give back to society. Wagle Ki Duniya is doing an excellent job addressing sensitive issues,” Joshi says. She acknowledges that a single episode won’t change society, but believes that if it enlightens even one person, the mission will be accomplished.

As a cop, Joshi’s portrayal has inspired many young fans. “Girls would tell me I inspired them to become police officers. Some said watching my show gave them strength during tough times. I hope these small changes create a ripple effect in society.”