Watch exclusive video! Soundous Moufakir: I've always been scared of love

Moroccan-French model and winner of 'Splitsvilla 14' Soundous Moufakir will next compete on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' Find out all about her fears, her effort to converse in Hindi, her dream of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more!

In an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com, opening up about her fears, Soundous said, "I was crying when I got approached for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' I told my manager to call back and make sure I was locked for the show. I used to watch the show when I was living in Paris and I enjoyed season one. Rubina (Dilaik) is my favourite, she is amazing and strong both mentally as well as physically. I also watched 'Bigg Boss' because of her. I've always been scared of love otherwise I fear heights and being put in a box inside water because I feel claustrophobic."

Speaking about her attempts to get comfortable with Hindi she said, "I am trying to only converse in Hindi. Every morning I decide that I will try to give all interviews in Hindi. If I find it difficult I switch to English because I'm still learning the language. My life becomes boring without new challenges"

Sharing her thoughts about how she will stand out among the competition, Soundous said, "I'm not a proper TV actress yet and have still been chosen for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' that it self proves that I am different in the way I am. Everyone is competition for me and I'm not being overconfident."

Moving on to her future plans, the actress says a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is her dream. "I came to India to be a part of Bollywood. My dream filmmaker is Sanjay Leela Bhansali though I know it's difficult to get that opportunity."

