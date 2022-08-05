Breaking News
Watch video: Akshay Kumar gets emotional on his sister's surprise audio message on the reality show

Updated on: 05 August,2022 12:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Soon an audio message from Akshay's sister Alka is played for him. Calling him 'Raju', she says in Punjabi: "I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11"

Watch video: Akshay Kumar gets emotional on his sister's surprise audio message on the reality show

Raksha Bandhan poster/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar teared up after hearing a surprise audio message from his sister Alka Bhatia on the reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'. Akshay, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' was a special guest on singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'. A promo from the show was shared on the channel's Instagram page, where Akshay was seen wiping his tears while listening to his sister's message.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Superstar Singer 2 (@superstarsinger2_)


The clip shows a contestant singing Kishore Kumar's iconic brother-sister song 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka'. Soon an audio message from Akshay's sister Alka is played for him. Calling him 'Raju', she says in Punjabi: "I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11. You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything."

An overwhelmed Akshay is then heard saying: "We used to live in a small house. After the arrival of this goddess, our lives changed. There is no bigger relationship than that with a sister."

'Raksha Bandhan' is slated to release on August 11.

