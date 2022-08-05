Watch video: Akshay Kumar gets emotional on his sister's surprise audio message on the reality show

Soon an audio message from Akshay's sister Alka is played for him. Calling him 'Raju', she says in Punjabi: "I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11"
Raksha Bandhan poster/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar teared up after hearing a surprise audio message from his sister Alka Bhatia on the reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'. Akshay, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' was a special guest on singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'. A promo from the show was shared on the channel's Instagram page, where Akshay was seen wiping his tears while listening to his sister's message.
The clip shows a contestant singing Kishore Kumar's iconic brother-sister song 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka'. Soon an audio message from Akshay's sister Alka is played for him. Calling him 'Raju', she says in Punjabi: "I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11. You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything."
An overwhelmed Akshay is then heard saying: "We used to live in a small house. After the arrival of this goddess, our lives changed. There is no bigger relationship than that with a sister."
'Raksha Bandhan' is slated to release on August 11.
