Saurabh Goyal brings his A-game for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' remake

'Chhorii' actor Saurabh ecstatic to team up with idol Kumar in 'Soorarai Pottru' remake

Akshay Kumar and Saurabh Goyal

It took almost a decade for Saurabh Goyal to bag a lead role in a Hindi film. After playing significant parts in several shows and web series, including 'The Test Case' (2018) and 'The Final Call' (2019), the actor was seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in 'Chhorii' (2021). While the film may have received an underwhelming response, he caught the attention of director Sudha Kongara, who roped him in for the Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' (2020).

Goyal, who recently wrapped up the Akshay Kumar-starrer, is elated to have worked with his cine idol. He shares, “One can never have a dull moment when shooting with Akshay sir. I am fortunate to have worked with him for so many days on such an inspiring project. 'Soorarai Pottru' is a huge film, and I can’t imagine anyone except Akshay sir leading the Hindi remake. He is a versatile actor, and has the intensity that one needs to drive this film.”

The biopic, a remake of the 2020 Suriya starrer, is based on the life of the Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, who made air travel affordable for the common man. While Kumar steps into Gopinath’s shoes, Goyal’s character, too, is inspired by a real-life person. “Since my character hails from a certain part of Mumbai, I visited the place to get an understanding of its [residents’] lives. I studied their lifestyle and body language to do justice to my part.”