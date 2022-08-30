Breaking News
Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Raqesh Bapat reveals he only agreed to do Bigg Boss on THIS condition

Updated on: 30 August,2022 03:17 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The actor joined the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at mid-day.com

Raqesh Bapat/PR image


Raqesh Bapat joined in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations 2022 with mid-day.com, where he recalled how he agreed to do Bigg Boss only on the would be condition that he would be allowed to make his Lord Ganesh moorti in the house. 


Raqesh told mid-day.com, "I only agreed to do Bigg Boss OTT last year because I told them I want to make my Ganpati moorti because I would be in the house during that period. I agreed to do the show on that condition. I said 'I don't care but you have to provide me with the raw material inside because I cant miss this festival for any reason.' That was the busiest time of the year when I was doing Bigg Boss, and I'm thankful to the producers and organisers to give me that raw material. It was a special moment for me. No matter how busy you are you always find time for your passion."


The actor who grew up in Pune but now lives in Mumbai also opened up about the differences between both cities. "Mumbai is cosmopolitan, Pune is not it's hardcore Maharashtrian. It is the base of here Ganpati started, the five 'Manache Ganpatis.' I love how Pune celebrates the festival authentically with dhol-taasha."

Raqesh Bapat ganpati ganesh chaturthi indian television

