Watch video! Roshni Walia: Cutie has a crush on every guy that comes home

Walia joins mid-day.com’s Celebrity Pet Parents

Roshni and Shiro

Actress Roshni Walia of ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Tara from Satara’ fame, is pet mom to three dogs- Cutie, Chhota Baby and Shiro. She joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Celebrity Pet Parents.'

Speaking about her eldest dog Cutie, Roshni says, “I got Cutie 12-13 years ago when I was living in Allahabad, on Mother’s Day as a gift from my mom. Noor my elder sister, and I were really excited to have our first pup. She is pure white like snow and she’s been through thick and thin with me. I’ve grown up with Cutie. She’s my best friend and till today we sleep on the same bed. She sleeps by my side, so I have to sleep all uncomfortable but it’s the best. Cutie has a crush on every guy that comes home, she’s loves playing and she’s very active.”

Her second dog Chhota Baby had been rescued by the family. “Chhota Baby, was a gift that mum’s friend had got and she used to not take care of him. His situation was very bad so we kept him. We did not plan on keeping him but he grew on us and fell in love with him.”

The youngest Shiro, was a gift Roshni got on her birthday.

Also Read: Celebrity Pet Parents: ‘Cooper is the laadla of the house,’ reveals Remo D’Souza