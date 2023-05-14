Breaking News
We are still hopeful: Rohit Bose Roy

Updated on: 14 May,2023 11:06 PM IST  |  mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

On route to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Bose Roy discusses why his iconic show from the ’90s is yet to take flight

Rohit Roy/ Instagram

With time he learned how to reinvent himself, now Rohit Bose Roy is off to South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. The actor became a household name back in the ’90s, especially with shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan. Back in 2018, he had voiced plans to remake the iconic show, Swabhimaan for all cast, crew and audiences who loved the show.


Five years on, the remake has not seen the light of the day. When we caught up with Roy, he expressed that the desire to remake has not dwindled, but logistics are a tough nut to crack. “After Swabhimaan started airing on YouTube, almost everybody who has been watching television from 1995 till today has questioned me about why we are not revisiting Swabhimaan and reviving Rishab Malhotra [his character]. In fact, it is the perfect time, everyone is still there and wants to see it, but there are so many knots and crosses to take care of. Plus, taking permission from everybody would be a big task. We are still hopeful, especially the old lot and want to make it, maybe for OTT or TV or as a movie,” says the actor.



Also Read: Watch video! Shalin Bhanot: I don't know if I will ever do 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'


bollywood indian television television news rohit roy rohit shetty

