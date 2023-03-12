Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Watch video Shalin Bhanot I dont know if I will ever do Khatron Ke Khiladi

Watch video! Shalin Bhanot: I don't know if I will ever do 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Updated on: 12 March,2023 05:44 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Shalin will next be seen on Bekaaboo on Colors

Watch video! Shalin Bhanot: I don't know if I will ever do 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Shalin Bhanot/Raj M Patil


Shalin Bhanot who was recently seen on 'Bigg Boss 16' and made it to the top 5 will next be seen as the lead on Ekta Kapoor's 'Bekaaboo' also featuring other popular names like Zain Imam, Shivangi Joshi and Eisha Singh. Shalin who plays Raanav recently got into a candid conversation with mid-day.com. Interestingly the actor was offered two shows while in the Bigg Boss house, Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Bekaaboo' of which he chose the latter.




Shalin said, "Life has changed drastically and completely, 360 degrees after 'Bigg Boss.' There I was Shalin and now suddenly it's fantasy and fiction. Now, I'm playing a rakshas (demon.) I left the 'Bigg Boss' house on the 12th and on the 13th I was doing costume trials after which we shot the promo. It's been a roller coaster ride for me that I'm enjoying and I'm receiving a lot of love. Getting this show was unreal because making it to the top 5 on 'Bigg Boss' itself is a big thing and when I reached on stage Salman (Khan) sir told me there's a surprise."


The actor who admitted he is afraid of creepy-crawlies could not do 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' despite winning the tasks. "I think it's all God's blessings that I won all the tasks but I'm scared of lizards so I don't know if I will ever do that show. It is probably the first season in the history of 'Bigg Boss' where someone not only won a trophy but got offered two shows, it still feels like fiction."

Moving on to his character Raanav, from 'Bekaaboo' he said, "Raanav is a rakshas and belongs to the Raichand family. He's a shy, scared and very polite boy. He does not even know that he is the owner of a big empire. The story is about how Raanav finds out about his demon lineage."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Lauren Gottlieb of 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja' to perform on 'Naatu Naatu' at Oscars 2023

 

 

Which of these Min Yoongi songs is your favourite?
Shalin Bhanot Shivangi Joshi television news Bigg Boss 16 khatron ke khiladi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK