Watch video! Shalin Bhanot: I don't know if I will ever do 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Shalin Bhanot who was recently seen on 'Bigg Boss 16' and made it to the top 5 will next be seen as the lead on Ekta Kapoor's 'Bekaaboo' also featuring other popular names like Zain Imam, Shivangi Joshi and Eisha Singh. Shalin who plays Raanav recently got into a candid conversation with mid-day.com. Interestingly the actor was offered two shows while in the Bigg Boss house, Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Bekaaboo' of which he chose the latter.

Shalin said, "Life has changed drastically and completely, 360 degrees after 'Bigg Boss.' There I was Shalin and now suddenly it's fantasy and fiction. Now, I'm playing a rakshas (demon.) I left the 'Bigg Boss' house on the 12th and on the 13th I was doing costume trials after which we shot the promo. It's been a roller coaster ride for me that I'm enjoying and I'm receiving a lot of love. Getting this show was unreal because making it to the top 5 on 'Bigg Boss' itself is a big thing and when I reached on stage Salman (Khan) sir told me there's a surprise."

The actor who admitted he is afraid of creepy-crawlies could not do 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' despite winning the tasks. "I think it's all God's blessings that I won all the tasks but I'm scared of lizards so I don't know if I will ever do that show. It is probably the first season in the history of 'Bigg Boss' where someone not only won a trophy but got offered two shows, it still feels like fiction."

Moving on to his character Raanav, from 'Bekaaboo' he said, "Raanav is a rakshas and belongs to the Raichand family. He's a shy, scared and very polite boy. He does not even know that he is the owner of a big empire. The story is about how Raanav finds out about his demon lineage."

