Whacky Wednesday: Suniel Shetty makes the Great Khali say his dialogue from 'Dhadkan'

The Great Khali has many strengths but dialogue delivery is not one of them. The former WWE wrestler recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and being the sport that he is, he took on some dialogue delivery lessons from actor Suniel Shetty.

The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, Ritu Phogat along with Suniel Shetty came on Kapil Sharma-hosted show to promote their upcoming MMA reality series Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt. The new video begins with Khali attempting to enter the stage througha door that is shorter than him. Kapil guides him by instructing him to bend and enter the stage.

Later on we get a glimpse of Suniel teaching Khali a dialogue from his hit film 'Dhadkan' (2000). The dialogue was, “Anjali…Mai tumhe bhool jaaoon, ye ho nahi sakta. Aur tum mujhe bhool jao, ye mai hone nahi doonga.” This is a dialogue that is often used by mimicry artists to mimic the actor. The wrestler got only the Anjali part right and his reaction on the second part of the dialogue had everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, and Mouni Roy will also be gracing the show this week. During the episode, Kapil tries to flirt with Nora by saying that they are twinning with their outfits. “Nora, humara purane janam ka rishta hai, we somehow match (We have a past connect. The colour of our outfits match).” Reacting to the exchange, Akshay hilariously trolled Kapil and said, “Indradhanush banke aagaya hai (You are wearing all the colours of a rainbow).” Mouni, Akshay, Sonam, Disha and Nora are a part of the North America tour ‘The Entertainers,’ which is all set to take place in March 2023.

