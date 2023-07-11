In the previous week's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Jiya had worn an outfit worth 5.5 lakhs

Jiya Shankar/Akshay Chavan

Listen to this article What went behind Jiya Shankar's Japanese glass beads dress on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar' x 00:00

Jiya Shankar, who is currently ruling the hearts of Indian audience with her power packed and glamorous stint in the on going season of Bigg Boss OTT is one of the most fashionable contestants in the show. Her 'Weekend Ka Vaar' outfits are something the audience take notes of. The 'Ved' actress has proved her mettle and has emerged victorious in most of the tasks, with contestants torturing her to give up her captainship to her refusing to give up, we have seen a very strong side of Jiya.

In the latest 'Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, what Jiya wore is nothing less than a artwork , styled by Krishi (Kishan Pandya) the Pale Lavender Organza Bandeau gown is a true reflection of fashion opulence.

As per reports, the gown making has taken almost 300 man hours of work. This beautiful layered piece has been hand embroidered with Japanese glass beads, sequins and pearls into flower vibes motifs. Designer Rachit khanna’s outfit is an amalgamation of modern sophistication, English bounce and elaborate designs.

The picture received love from her fans, with what we have seen her on the show, she truly feels like the perfect fit for being a commercial Bollywood heroine! In the previous week's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Jiya had worn an outfit worth 5.5 lakhs and now an outfit which took 300 hours of craftsmanship to make.

Jiya had told mid-day.com, before entering the house, "I've never followed the show from start to end so I don't really know what goes around, I've only seen bits and clips. Through all the bits and clips I have watched, Shiv was really good. He was very real and I like the way he portrayed himself in front of people. He was very calm but he also gave it back to people when it was needed. He did not create unnecessary drama for the cameras, which I really hate."