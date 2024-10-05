SKH and Kora Kagaz actor Salil Ankola’s mother found dead

While most remember Salil Ankola as a cricketer, it's his work in films and television that’s kept him in the public eye over the years. Take a look at his story

Listen to this article Who is Salil Ankola? Former Bigg Boss contestant’s mother found dead with throat slit x 00:00

Salil Ankola is a name that might ring a bell for sports enthusiasts and TV watchers alike. His career has spanned across two distinct fields – cricket and acting. While most remember him as a cricketer, it's his work in films and television that’s kept him in the public eye over the years.

Who is former Bigg Boss alum Salil Ankola?

Born on March 1, 1968, in Solapur, Maharashtra, Salil Ankola was drawn to cricket from a young age. Ankola was part of the same squad as cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, making his Test debut alongside him in Pakistan. He played for the Indian national cricket team in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but his cricket career was relatively short-lived. Injuries and other challenges led him to retire earlier than expected, but Salil didn't let that end his time in the limelight.

Following his exit from professional cricket, Salil Ankola found a new calling in acting, a career path that many athletes rarely take. His good looks and charisma helped him transition smoothly into the world of television and films. Ankola made his acting debut in Bollywood with the 1993 Sanjay Dutt-starrer film Kurukshetra and later appeared in several movies, including Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne and Pitaah.

However, it was television where Ankola found his true footing. He became a familiar face on Indian TV, starring in popular shows such as Karam Apna Apna and Kora Kagaz. He also appeared in reality TV, including Bigg Boss, and continued to maintain a steady presence in the industry.

Salil Ankola has faced personal challenges, including overcoming alcohol addiction, which he has spoken about candidly. In a 2018 interview with gr8 mag, he said, "I have been an alcoholic and felt that if it could encourage others like me to come out, it would be worth the effort. Anyways my life has been splattered all over the media. Any form of addiction destroys you. The success rate of deaddiction is very less. I am among few lucky ones to have come out. Treatment is not simple you don’t go to a psychiatrist who writes you a prescription. You can only come out of if you can convince yourself to stay out of out addiction (sic.)”

But where is Salil now? In a full-circle moment, Ankola returned to cricket, not as a player but as a part of the cricketing administration. In 2020, he was appointed as the chief selector for the Mumbai cricket team. He was also a selector of the National team from January 2023 till August 2024.

SKH and Kora Kagaz actor Salil Ankola’s mother found dead

However, tragedy struck him again as his mother, Mala Ashok Ankola, tragically passed away in Pune. According to reports, her body was discovered with injuries around the neck. The police are investigating the circumstances and are trying to determine whether it was a case of murder or suicide, as there were no signs of forced entry into the house.