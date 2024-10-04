Breaking News
Updated on: 04 October,2024 10:37 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

According to Pune Police, the 77-year-old was suffering from mental ailment. Further probe into the case is on

File pic

Former cricketer Salil Ankola's mother was found dead in her Pune flat on Friday with her throat slit, a police official said, adding the injuries prima facie look "self inflicted".


The body of Mala Ashok Ankola, 77, was found in her flat on Prabhat Road in Deccan Gymkhana area in the afternoon, the official said.


"The incident came to light after her maid came to the flat and then alerted relatives after no one answered the door," he stated.


"When the door was opened, the woman was found dead with her throat slit. Prima facie, it looks like the injuries are self-inflicted. However, we are probing the case from all angles," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandip Singh Gill.

She was suffering from some mental ailment, Gill added.

Salil Ankola played one Test and 20 ODIs between 1989 and 1997. The fast-medium bowler later acted in films and TV serials.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

