World Television Day 2022! Krushna Abhishek: The format of reality shows should change

Krushna revisited his journey on television with mid-day.com
Krushna Abhishek/Instagram
Krushna Abhishek who has been part of several popular TV shows over the years, spoke to mid-day.com on 'World Television Day 2022' and revisited his journey to fame. Here are excerpts from the interview.
Which are the TV shows that you grew up watching?
The only show I loved watching as a kid was 'Jungle Book' and Mowgli and Bagheera were my favourite. Another popular show was 'Byomkesh Bakshi' which my father used to watch, so I would accompany him. I loved thriller shows and game shows.
How did television change your life and any memories from your debut?
TV has changed the lives of many people. I started out in 2007 with 'Nach Baliye.' I have done a lot of reality shows and they gave me fame and popularity. There was a time when people would differentiate between TV and film actors, now things have changed and TV actors are more popular and richer. All major Bollywood actors are on TV so there isn't any difference. 'Nach Baliye' and 'Comedy Circus' were the turning point of my career.
What changes would you want to see in the television industry?
I wish the format of reality shows change. It's the same format in every episode where actors come for promotion and dance. I am not pointing fingers at others because I am part of such shows too but I do hope the creative team brings in some changes.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! Gautam Singh Vig: Karan Johar just kept going on without letting me or Soundarya talk