×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: Police start draining pond in search for remains; more statements recorded in Maharashtra
Ready to join hands with protectors of freedom: Uddhav Thackeray
Koshyari must consider quitting as Maharashtra Governor, says Ajit Pawar
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > World Television Day 2022 Sudhanshu Pandey There are millions of fans and their reactions are mixed and complicated

World Television Day 2022! Sudhanshu Pandey: There are millions of fans and their reactions are mixed and complicated

Updated on: 20 November,2022 11:17 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Sudhanshu spoke about the impact of television

World Television Day 2022! Sudhanshu Pandey: There are millions of fans and their reactions are mixed and complicated

Sudhanshu Pandey/PR image


Sudhanshu Pandey who is currently seen as Vanraj in 'Anupamaa' and has been part of many other TV shows, spoke about the impact of television on his life, in a conversation with mid-day.com.


Speaking about the shows he grew up watching the actor recalled, "There were many shows I enjoyed as a child, those days we had Doordarshan. I watched shows like Buniyaad, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Tamas, Wah Janaab, He-man, Spiderman, Nukkad, Hum Log and Didi's comedy show. Those days we didn't have multiplexes and were influenced by TV."



Going down memory lane the actor recalled his debut television show. "'Beta' in which I played the hero was a remake of film Shakti, produced by BR Chopra. Simultanously I signed 'Kanyadaan' which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Around the same time I made my film debut as the parallel lead in 'Khiladi 420' with Akshay Kumar, " says Sudanshu.


Coming to his current show that turned out to be a huge hit, 'Anupamaa,' the actor says playing a character with grey shades has earned him interesting reactions. "There are millions of fans and their reactions are mixed and complicated. Often fans says we hate to love you or we love to hate you. Of late Vanraj has been good so fans are happy too."

Also Read: Sudhanshu Pandey: My wife, son and I got Covid and we learnt to deal with the situation

 

 

 

Will you watch Drishyam 2?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Sudanshu Pandey indian television Entertainment News tv show Anupamaa

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK