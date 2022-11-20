World Television Day 2022! Sudhanshu Pandey: There are millions of fans and their reactions are mixed and complicated

Sudhanshu spoke about the impact of television
Sudhanshu Pandey/PR image
Sudhanshu Pandey who is currently seen as Vanraj in 'Anupamaa' and has been part of many other TV shows, spoke about the impact of television on his life, in a conversation with mid-day.com.
Speaking about the shows he grew up watching the actor recalled, "There were many shows I enjoyed as a child, those days we had Doordarshan. I watched shows like Buniyaad, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Tamas, Wah Janaab, He-man, Spiderman, Nukkad, Hum Log and Didi's comedy show. Those days we didn't have multiplexes and were influenced by TV."
Going down memory lane the actor recalled his debut television show. "'Beta' in which I played the hero was a remake of film Shakti, produced by BR Chopra. Simultanously I signed 'Kanyadaan' which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Around the same time I made my film debut as the parallel lead in 'Khiladi 420' with Akshay Kumar, " says Sudanshu.
Coming to his current show that turned out to be a huge hit, 'Anupamaa,' the actor says playing a character with grey shades has earned him interesting reactions. "There are millions of fans and their reactions are mixed and complicated. Often fans says we hate to love you or we love to hate you. Of late Vanraj has been good so fans are happy too."
Also Read: Sudhanshu Pandey: My wife, son and I got Covid and we learnt to deal with the situation