World Theatre Day: Mahesh Thakur to Puneet Issar, actors get nostalgic as they remember their old days

Mahesh Thakur and Puneet Issar

In the entertainment world, theatre stands as a pillar of artistic expression, providing a platform for creativity, passion, and storytelling. On World Theatre Day, Sony SAB artists, who have showcased their talent and dedication on stage, fondly reminisce about their experiences. These experiences enrich their performances on-screen and highlight the lasting influence of theatre in our lives.

Jayesh Barbhaya, who plays the role of Bapodra in Pushpa Impossible, said, “Theatre has been really important for me. It helped me grow, not just as an actor, but as a person too. It gave me a place to try new things and be myself. I could let go of my fears and be more confident. Theatre shows us different ways of looking at things we might not have thought about before. It taught me a lot about being human. Every play, every character, and every feeling has made me a better actor. I think that we understand things best when we act them out. Theatre is a great way to share important messages with people.”

Mahesh Thakur, who plays the role of Jaidev Sharma in Aangan Aapno Kaa, said, “Acting on stage, in the raw and vibrant presence of a live audience, is where the essence of storytelling breathes life into the script. There's unparalleled magic in theatre. It's where every emotion, every gesture, and every word is magnified, reaching into the hearts of those who witness it. On World Theatre Day, let's celebrate this profound connection between actor and audience, a connection that transcends the barriers of screen and digital distance. It's in the palpable energy of the theatre where true artistry is challenged and cherished.”

Aanjjan Srivastav, who plays the role of Srinivas Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya, said, “My relationship with theatre runs deep and enduring. Despite my diverse career, I still pursue it, and I don't plan to stop until my last breath. Theatre fuels my passion, sparking my creativity and enthusiasm. The presence of an audience gives me the energy to keep going, and I cherish the rare opportunity to engage in something purely for the love of it. One can do very few things for nothing in return, but theatre provides me with fulfillment, purpose, and a profound connection with both my art and my audience.”

Puneet Issar, who plays the role of Dadababu in Vanshaj, said, “I have always loved theatre. It is my passion and will always remain so. I continue to juggle between my plays, my TV show Vanshaj, and films. I love touring across India with my plays, especially ‘Mahabharat’. It gives me a chance to interact with a wide variety of theatre-loving audiences. The applause from the audience that echoes the auditorium is very close to any theatre artist and it gives us an adrenaline rush. There is no such knowledge, art, wisdom, or action, which cannot be shown in theatre. Theatre experience allows an actor to grow. It's the best playfield for any actor.”