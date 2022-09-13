Breaking News
Exclusive: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karishma Sawant approached for ‘Bigg Boss 16’?

Updated on: 13 September,2022 10:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Satish Sundaresan | satish.sundaresan@mid-day.com

Its only a matter of time when she decides to sign on the dotted lines of the reality show or not

Pic Courtesy: Karishma Sawant Official Instagram Account


Excitement around the Salman Khan hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has already started. The show’s first promo has already started creating waves.


The latest buzz is that, actress Karishma Sawant, who plays the role of Aarohi in the serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has been approached by the makers of the show to be one of the contestants.

As per a reliable source, the show’s makers had approached Karishma Sawant in lieu of her fan following across television as well as social media. The source also added that the remuneration is ‘extremely lucrative’ and that it’s only a matter of time when she decides to sign on the dotted lines of the reality show or not.

Attempts to reach Karishma Sawant proved futile. Watch this space for developments.

