Exclusive: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karishma Sawant approached for ‘Bigg Boss 16’?

Its only a matter of time when she decides to sign on the dotted lines of the reality show or not
Pic Courtesy: Karishma Sawant Official Instagram Account
Excitement around the Salman Khan hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has already started. The show’s first promo has already started creating waves.
The latest buzz is that, actress Karishma Sawant, who plays the role of Aarohi in the serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has been approached by the makers of the show to be one of the contestants.
Also Read: I was paid Rs. 1000 per episode and Rs. 100 towards travelling, says Ali Asgar
As per a reliable source, the show’s makers had approached Karishma Sawant in lieu of her fan following across television as well as social media. The source also added that the remuneration is ‘extremely lucrative’ and that it’s only a matter of time when she decides to sign on the dotted lines of the reality show or not.
Attempts to reach Karishma Sawant proved futile. Watch this space for developments.
Play Quiz: How well do you know Akshay Kumar?