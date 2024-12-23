Youtuber Gaurav Taneja also known as Flying Beast will be participating in Shark Tank season 4 as a contestant. He will be pitching his start-up brand, BeastLife

Gaurav Taneja

Listen to this article YouTuber Gaurav Taneja to pitch in Shark Tank season 4, to introduce his start-up x 00:00

Youtuber Gaurav Taneja will turn contestant for the upcoming season of the TV show 'Shark Tank'. He will be introducing his startup BeastLife. Also known as Flying Beast on social media, Taneja has a massive fan following across sites. He has over 9 million subscribers on YouTube while he has over 3.5 million followers n Instagram. His content largely includes fitness-related videos. His wife and children also feature in his videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Shark Tank, Taneja will be pitching his start up brand 'BeastLife'. It is a fitness brand, offering a range of products such as whey protein, creatine monohydrate, and energy-boosting mass gainers.

The show will feature several new faces on the judges’ panel, along with the OG sharks — Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh.Two new judges, Kunal Bahl and Viraj Bahl, will be seen in the latest season while Amit Jain, Deepinder Goyal, Radhika Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala will miss out. The show will air on Sony TV from January 6, Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

He is a well-known YouTuber who goes by the name of Flying Beast online. He makes content related to fitness and nutrition on YouTube. He currently owns three channels: “Flying Beast,” “Fit Muscle TV,” and “Rasbhari Ke Papa”. Gaurav's wife Ritu and their two daughters Kiara and Pihu are also very much involved in making content for YouTube.

Before becoming a content creator, Taneja was a pilot. He started his career with the IndiGo airlines. He later joined AirAsia as a pilot but was suspended for “standing up for the safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers”. In response to his suspension, Taneja created a YouTube video titled “Reasons Behind Suspension from My Pilot Job,” in which he detailed how the airline was compromising passenger safety to save on fuel.

Earlier while talking about his journey with mid-day, the pilot turned content creator Gaurav said, “It’s quite an unusual journey for someone from an engineering background, mom and dad were in the service industry so that was supposed to be my future! Business seemed like a big thing. I completed engineering, focused on fitness and then learnt aviation. My journey has always been a pivot of my career. I’ve always done what my heart says! A lot of things were successful and others were not! The crux of the matter is, till you aren’t unsuccessful you won’t find your real passion. The journey has been interesting, from Youtube to TV and now I’m pursuing law full time!”

Gaurav Taneja's divorce rumours

The Youtuber had recently hit headlines due to divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee. Speculation about their separation began when Rathee was spotted at guru Premanand Govind Sharan's ashram seeking guidance. In a video she shared, she discussed themes of infidelity and their two daughters. After a public back and forth, the couple resolved their issue and shared a happy selfie. Along with it they wrote, "To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through some tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). The message is clear: jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye (if your parents don’t involve you in their matters, why would we). Every sensible person would understand this."