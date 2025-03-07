Amid divorce rumours between Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary, the latter has reacted to these news reports and shared that these rumours have affected Prince.

Prince Narula & Yuvika

Yuvika Chaudhary REACTS to divorce rumours with Prince Narula: 'I feel there is no need to…'

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been in the headlines for quite some time now. There have been several reports regarding trouble in their relationship. Since their baby girl, Ikleen, was born, rumours are rife that things are not good between the two. Now, Yuvika Chaudhary has reacted to these news reports and shared that these rumours have affected Prince.

Yuvika Chaudhary reacts to divorce rumours

While addressing the rumours and clarifying her ‘Prince is busy’ statement, Yuvika, in an interview with ETimes, shared, “This (parenthood) is a new journey for both of us. I didn’t react to rumours back then. Prince is very emotional, and the rumours affected him, but sometimes I feel there is no need to clarify things. At one point, when I said Prince was busy, I meant he was busy with work. Then people started saying that I was living at my mother’s house, but that was because there was construction work going on in my house. I didn’t feel the need to explain things to people."

Further, while talking about how they have come closer, Yuvika continued and said, “Every phase is different, from being friends to dating, getting married, and now becoming parents. We have seen some fun days and some tough days. But as we keep moving forward, we realise that it has been an uplifting journey and has only brought us closer.”

Siwet Tomar on rumours about Prince & Yuvika’s relationship

Earlier, in a conversation with us, Siwet Tomar, a close friend of Prince, also clarified that all is good between the two and said, “As for the news circulating recently, I don’t think anything like that will ever happen between them. They are very sorted people. They love each other a lot. Sometimes, small arguments happen, and people blow it out of proportion.”

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met inside the house of Bigg Boss 9, where their love blossomed. Prince won the reality show and continued dating Yuvika. They tied the knot in 2018. In June this year, they announced their pregnancy and also held a grand baby shower in August. Ikleen was born on October 19, 2024.