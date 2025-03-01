The new promo of Roadies XX is going viral, leading to speculation about a rivalry between them. Now, both gang leaders have reacted to the rumors.

Prince Narula & Elvish Yadav

Prince Narula & Elvish Yadav enjoyed the PI round of Roadies XX like brothers, but the promos of their journey showed them fighting. This promo of the reality show went viral, leading to speculation about a rivalry between them. Now, both gang leaders have reacted to the rumors.

Yesterday, on February 28, Elvish took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he discussed their intense fight with Prince. In the video, Elvish asked Prince, "Kya chal raha hai bhai, kya chal raha hai ye sab?" (What is happening, brother?). Prince laughed and responded, "Tu bata kya chal raha hai." (You tell me what is happening).

Later, the duo hugged each other, and Prince Narula went on to explain, "Arey meri baat suno. Yeh mera chhota bhai hai aur hamesha rahega. Pata nahi kaunse fans ke chakkar mein hamare beech thodi bahas ho gayi thi, voh sab khatam ho gayi hai. Aur yeh mera laadla bhai hai, ab isse jo takrayega, hum usse takrayenge." (Listen to me, he is my younger brother and will always remain my brother. I don’t know which fans were responsible for our argument, but that’s all in the past. He is my dear brother, and now, whoever messes with him will have to deal with me too).

Elvish further added, "Saari cheezein clear hain apni." (Everything is clear now). Prince Narula agreed, saying, "All good. I love you." Elvish replied, "I love you too, bhai."

About Prince & Elvish’s Fight

A promo of the reality show had Elvish & Prince engaged in a heated argument. In the video, Elvish said, "Take care of your time… ours is already running," to which Prince responded, "My time has been running for 10 years."

The argument further escalated, and Elvish told Prince, "Tumhare jaise saanp hote hain jinpe case lag rakhe hain." (There are snakes like you who have cases against them). This made Prince lose his cool, and he retaliated by saying, "Saanp tere pe case lag rakha hai, humare pe nahi." (You are the one with a case against you, not me).

About Roadies

Roadies premieres on MTV, the Indian television channel, every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM. The show will also stream on the OTT platform JioCinema, now rebranded as JioHotstar.

The show marks the return of Rannvijay Singha as the host after a three-year hiatus and also brings back Neha Dhupia as one of the four gang leaders. The season features Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty (who won the last season) alongside newcomer Elvish Yadav.