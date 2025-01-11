Breaking News
Updated on: 11 January,2025 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Before the show premieres on MTV, here's all you need to know about the new season of the reality show, ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’

All about MTV Roadies Double Cross

MTV Roadies Double Cross is all set to premiere today, and what is making the audience more excited is the return of one of the most loved gang leaders, Rannvijay Singha. Before the show premieres on MTV, here's all you need to know about the new season of the reality show, ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross.’


Roadies Double Cross: Date, Time & OTT Platform


Roadies will premiere on MTV, the Indian television channel, every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM, starting from today, i.e., 11 January. The show will also stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.


MTV Roadies Double Cross Gang Leaders

While there are a few comebacks, there are also some new entries in the show. Rannvijay will return and take over his rightful throne. Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and Rhea Chakraborty will be seen as gang leaders. Meanwhile, a new gang leader on the show will be Elvish Yadav.

The Theme of Roadies Season 20

Featuring the ominous double-cross symbol, it sends a clear message: Trust no one. This season is all about betrayal—Dhoke pe Dhoka at every turn. The logo itself serves as a warning—on MTV Roadies Double Cross, nothing is as it seems. Trust will be challenged, alliances will be tested, and everything will be fair in this all-out war.

After delivering some of the most successful shows over the past couple of years, MTV is raising the bar and stirring up the fandom by bringing back the OG Roadie, Rannvijay Singha, to host the new season. From winning the very first season to helming many seasons of the show, Rannvijay’s journey is intertwined with Roadies itself.

About Roadies Auditions

MTV Roadies Double Cross auditions were held in Delhi on 13th October, Chandigarh on 15th October, Hyderabad on 18th October, and Pune on 20th October.

Rannvijay Singha on Returning to Roadies

As MTV Roadies enters its second decade, it’s not just celebrating a legacy—it’s carrying forward a revolution. The youth of this country have grown up dreaming of becoming a Roadie, and Rannvijay’s return marks the continuation of that dream. Elated about the new season, Rannvijay says, "Roadies isn’t just a show—it’s an emotion for me. It’s my comfort zone; I’m home. For two decades, it’s been fueled by the relentless passion, grit, and dreams of millions. It’s more than just a platform; it’s a rite of passage for an entire generation. Personally, it’s a symbol of everything the youth of this country stand for—courage, ambition, and resilience. I’m grateful that I have been part of this extraordinary legacy. As we embark on this new chapter with Roadies Double Cross, I can’t wait to feel that unmatched adrenaline again, alongside the dreamers who live for this journey."

